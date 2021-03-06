For almost an entire year, Kentuckians trying to get unemployment benefits have had to deal with long waits and a lack of answers. Rose Winkler is one of the unemployed people having problems with the system.
“It’s terrifying. I don’t know if I’m going to be living out of my car,” Winkler said Friday.
Winkler has been out of work since October. She was able to apply and receive unemployment benefits fairly quickly. But at the end of December, her money suddenly stopped coming.
“I’ve called unemployment, which is an absolute nightmare. You get put on a list and that’s really it. There’s no human being to talk to,” she said.
Winkler said she has spent all of her savings and is relying on family members for help.
Others who have been able to get their unemployment benefits are now getting a big surprise.
“They’re getting hit with some pretty big-sized tax bills,” CPA Dean Owen said.
Owen said several people did not choose to have taxes withheld from the unemployment check. Now that tax season is here, they’re finding they owe a lot in taxes.
On the federal level, Owen says people’s unemployment benefits were taxed at around a 12% rate. At the state level, unemployment was taxed at 5%. Owen said some people could owe as much as $12,000.
“We try to prepare them that there’s gonna be a large tax bill due, and they should expect it and see it coming, then try and figure out how they’re gonna make that payment and get that payment made,” Owen said.
Fortunately, Winkler checked the box to withhold taxes from the three months of unemployment she did get. She understands, though, how some people might not have known to do that.
“The box is at the bottom of the very bottom. It’s just a little check box. It’s very easy to miss,” Winkler said.
At this point, Winkler just wants help and answers.
“There’s been nights I’ve gone to sleep crying. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said.
