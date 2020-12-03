HICKORY — Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.
Traffic safety checkpoints will allow state police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the commonwealth, the agency said. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes, state police said.
The agency added that it will be looking for “vehicular equipment deficiencies” as well as vehicle registration and insurance and valid driver’s licenses.
Traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties. McCracken County locations are:
• U.S. 60 at U.S. 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection).
• Ky. 286 at Ky. 726 (McKendree Church Road).
• Ky. 450 at Puryear Highway.
• Ky. 994 (Old Mayfield Road) at Ky. 1014 (Houser Road).
A list of all current checkpoint locations can be found on the state police website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post1checkpoints/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.