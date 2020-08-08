Kentucky State Police seeks the public’s help in identifying remains found Thursday in a wood line beside a cemetery off Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz.
An autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville Friday morning. Accompanying photos show items found with the body, including two bracelets, a pair of black AND1 shoes and a blue Reebok T-shirt.
Anyone with information regarding the items or the identity of the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
