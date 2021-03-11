The Kentucky State Police is looking for new troopers.
The agency will hold a recruiting program between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday at the Heartland Worship Center Youth Center, across from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Troopers will be available to speak with anyone interested in a career with the Kentucky State Police. Heartland Worship Center is at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah.
