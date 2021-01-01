Truck stolen from gas station parking lot PHOTO 1

A blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen in the middle of the day from a gas station on U.S. 45 North around noon on Wednesday. While the truck’s owner was inside the store, a suspect in a blue shirt exited a red passenger vehicle, hopped into the truck and drove south toward Mayfield with the red car following suit.

 Photo provided

MAYFIELD — Kentucky State Police were seeking information regarding a truck that was stolen Wednesday morning from the Marathon Stop and Shop parking lot on U.S. 45 North in Graves County.

At about 11:40 a.m., a blue 2005 single cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen while the the owner of the truck, who had left the keys in the ignition, was inside the convenience store, police said.

The suspect, a white male, got out of a red four-door car parked nearby, slid into the driver’s seat of the truck and drove south toward Mayfield on U.S. 45. The red car, believed to be an older model Ford Fusion, left in the same direction at the same time as the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft, or can assist in identifying the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.

— Mayfield Messenger

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In