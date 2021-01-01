MAYFIELD — Kentucky State Police were seeking information regarding a truck that was stolen Wednesday morning from the Marathon Stop and Shop parking lot on U.S. 45 North in Graves County.
At about 11:40 a.m., a blue 2005 single cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen while the the owner of the truck, who had left the keys in the ignition, was inside the convenience store, police said.
The suspect, a white male, got out of a red four-door car parked nearby, slid into the driver’s seat of the truck and drove south toward Mayfield on U.S. 45. The red car, believed to be an older model Ford Fusion, left in the same direction at the same time as the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft, or can assist in identifying the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.
— Mayfield Messenger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.