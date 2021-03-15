Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 were investigating the theft of a litter of puppies in Graves County, the agency reported Monday.
On Thursday evening, troopers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Meridian Road in the Hickory community regarding the theft of five beagle puppies, four females and one male. The puppies — two of them having Bluetick markings — were stolen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, the report stated.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of whoever took the puppies should contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Justin Fox.
