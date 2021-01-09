Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1, along with McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, arrested three people and charged them with drug trafficking offenses on Saturday.
Agencies executed a search warrant at a residence on Woodward Street in Paducah at about 12:30 p.m. in reference to possible drug trafficking. This search warrant was part of a larger drug investigation in Livingston and McCracken counties, state police said. During a search of the residence, troopers and deputies found a little over 4 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, approximately $34,000 in cash, and two handguns, according to state police.
Troopers arrested Jesse B. Leach, 35, and Jennifer L. Brimahll, 33, both of Paducah, and Sean M. Smith, 43 of Ledbetter.
Leach and Brimhall were each charged with engaging in organized crime; convicted felon in possession of a handgun; trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (greater than 2 grams, methamphetamine); conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and drug paraphernalia, buy/possess.
Smith was charged with engaging in organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (greater than 2 grams, methamphetamine). Smith was also charged in Livingston County with possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalina, buy/possess; and conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper William Propes. Kentucky State Police was assisted in the investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Paducah Police Department.
