Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 have confirmed the identity of a deceased female located in a roadside ditch early Friday morning near the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County.
State police said the woman's identity would not be released Friday night pending next-of-kin notification. More information regarding the investigation will be released later, state police said.
Earlier Friday, state police described the person as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35. She was about 6-feet-1, weighing roughly 310 pounds. She had light brown and blondish hair and was wearing purple framed glasses. The female was wearing a white "Murray State University" T-shirt, black Capri pants and blue Crocs.
