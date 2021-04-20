Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 arrested a Mayfield man Sunday night following complaints of a suspicious person in the city.
Around 10 p.m., Post 1 dispatch received a call of a suspicious person walking through the backyards of homes near Clark and 15th streets in Mayfield. While a trooper was in the area, the man — later identified as Philip Vrhovnik, 28 — saw the trooper and began yelling and cursing at him, police said.
Trooper Austin Ramage went to talk with Vrhovnik before the man fled from the trooper and an officer with the Mayfield Police Department. Police said Vrhovnik ran through residential yards and across a street before stopping at a tree line.
After a brief struggle with officers, police said, Vrhovnik was taken in custody.
Vrhovnik was taken to the Graves County Jail and booked on the following charges: third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine).
