LOWES — A Graves County couple faces various drug charges after Kentucky State Police, with the help of local deputies, say they found drugs at their residence.
The arrests came after a multi-agency investigation led to a search of their residence on Ky. 849. State troopers, along with deputies from the Graves County and McCracken County sheriff's offices, reported finding suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia including digital scales, prescription medications and other narcotics.
Troopers arrested Andrew W. Redden and Marcy L. Redden. Both were charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third degree - drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified); and possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (LSD).
They were booked into the Graves County Jail.
