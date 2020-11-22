FRANKFORT — Through the USA Military Discount program, Kentucky State Parks will offer current and former members of the armed forces lodging discounts.
Those on active military duty, retired members of the military, veterans, members of the National Guard and reservists are eligible for a state park discount now through March 31, 2021. Discount rates are available at Kentucky State Resort Parks and the cottages at John James Audubon State Park.
Through the USA Military Discount, active armed forces personnel and veterans can receive discounted lodge rooms starting at $59.95 a night; one-bedroom cottages for $79.95 a night; two-bedroom cottages for $89.95 a night; and three-bedroom cottages for $99.95 a night. Tax and resort fees will apply.
An additional $5 per night will be applied for reservations at one of the following parks: Barren River, Cumberland Falls, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Natural Bridge. This offer may not be used in conjunction with other special discounts or packages.
Discount subject to availability, for leisure travel only, and may exclude special events and holidays. Proof of military service is required at check-in.
For online reservations, visit https://parks.ky.gov/parks/reservelodgecottage, click Reservations, enter USA in the discount code dropdown under Special Rates to receive the discount for November-March. During the months of April through October, current and former members of the military may receive a 15% lodging discount. When making online reservations, select military discount in the discount code dropdown.
