FRANKFORT — Kentucky State Parks will offer Black Friday savings Nov. 27-29 for 2021 state park golf passes. Kentucky State Park golf passes for 2021 will go on sale with a 10% discount, resulting in savings between $60 and $140 for most golfers and families.
Discounted golf passes can be purchased at any state park pro shop via phone (Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, 800-295-1877; Lake Barkley State Resort Park, 800-295-1878 or visit https://parks.ky.gov/golf/golf-deals). All park golf passes are available and provide access to all 13 state park golf courses. Single-course passes are also available.
Black Friday savings for Kentucky State Park golf passes are:
• Family Pass (Parents and dependents under age 21): $1,500. Black Friday price: $1,350.
• Husband-Wife: $1,400. Black Friday price: $1,260.
• Single Unlimited (7 days a week): $1,100. Black Friday price: $990.
• Single Limited (Weekdays and after 3 p.m. weekends): $700. Black Friday price: $630.
• Single Unlimited (Age 62 and older): $990. Black Friday price: $891.
• State park golf cart. $1,150. Black Friday price: $1,035.
• Private golf cart: $1,050. Black Friday price: $945.
- • High school/college golfers: $1,250. Black Friday price: $1,125.
• Junior (age 18 and under): $475. Black Friday price: $427.50.
- Student rates good only during school golf season. Other limitations may apply.
Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks. State parks span more than 48,000 acres and offer 300 miles of hiking trails. Park visitors have access to a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, biking and horseback riding.
