Fall term classes at the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) will be offered in a variety of formats — barring any further disruption from the pandemic — starting Aug. 17.
Colleges will offer fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online for a while, the transition will be easier for students. The colleges also will offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 12-week and eight-week sessions.
Each college is developing plans to meet social distancing and health requirements and strengthening virtual student support for online and remote classes.
Summer classes will begin soon and are available in an online-only format, with a few hands-on classes tentatively scheduled for July at some colleges based on Gov. Andy Beshear’s timelines for facility use.
Students and prospective students can enroll online or call their local college for more information. Find links to all 16 KCTCS colleges at KCTCS.edu.
KCTCS says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s guidelines regarding higher education for the fall term.
Murray classes to start Aug. 18
A release from Murray State said school officials have been reviewing plans for several weeks. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18.
“We are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said.
The university’s spring semester finishes this week. Summer orientation, a required program for new students, will be held online.
Murray officials are calling it the “Racer Restart” initiative. A website has been launched to keep students informed in the coming weeks, the university said.
