CALVERT CITY — Monday was the first day of vaccinations for Kentucky’s 1C category, but those in the 1B category (age 70-over) were still prioritized.
Most of those getting vaccinated at Calvert City Pharmacy were in the 1B category. However, after a cancellation, a 1C spot opened up.
That vaccine went to Gayle Hall, 62, who said he had underlying conditions.
“I’m thrilled that it’s going to allow me to enjoy my grandchildren, do more activities at church, be involved with the people from my business,” Hall said.
At Draffenville Pharmacy, six out of 20 people vaccinated there Monday were in the 1C category. Like other local pharmacies, they were able to accommodate the younger group because of cancellations.
Brenda Dunigan said she has underlying conditions and has been anxiously waiting for the vaccine.
“It’s like waiting in line for recess or something,” Dunigan said. “It’s like it’s my turn now.”
Now that she’s vaccinated, she can attend her granddaughter’s wedding.
“I can’t find the words to tell how meaningful this is to me,” Dunigan said.
Hall felt relieved now that he’s vaccinated. He’s hopeful this process will help put an end to the pandemic.
Walgreens and Kroger also are scheduling appointments for the 1C group. This week, Crittenden Community Hospital is opening up registration for this category, as well.
