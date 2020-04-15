Even though the business Terri Lundberg and her husband, Dr. Gersh Lundberg, operate is considered essential, one question had to be answered before they could remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have always been about family first, that’s our corporate culture,” said Terri Lundberg, who serves as chief executive officer of Lundberg Medical Imaging, 2421 Broadway in Paducah.
Gathering the staff, she asked each one to decide for themselves and their family, “Do you want to be on the front lines of this thing and provide care to our community? Or is it something you’re just not comfortable with?”
Lundberg said she couldn’t go forward without staff support.
“Thankfully, almost our entire staff said we want to be part of the solution ... we want to be here for the community because it’s part of our mission.”
The business has gone from 100 patients a day down to about 15. Through job-sharing and a Small Business Administration loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, “nobody has had to suffer a financial loss, and I haven’t had to put anybody on unemployment,” Lundberg said.
Like other health care providers, Lundberg has put new procedures in place to protect both staff and patients.
“Every morning our staff is screened before they come into the facility, for their temperature and making sure they haven’t been exposed,” she said. “And, we’re practicing social distancing and not putting ourselves into harm’s way.”
All staff wear masks, and each patient is given a mask if they do not have one. With two different waiting rooms, nobody is ever exposed to another patient.
“It’s a very controlled environment,” Lundberg said.
Since not all staff is on site at the same time, a “virtual” staff meeting was recently held to keep everyone connected.
“That seemed to go a long way as far as trying to keep our morale up and get us connected,” she said. “Because when this is over we want to come back together stronger than when we headed into this.”
The response from patients has been very positive, Lundberg said.
“Just today (Tuesday) we were able to tell the daughter of a 91-year-old patient that her dad didn’t break anything after having fallen. They were cared for and given results in under 30 minutes and (he was) the only patient in the waiting area,” she said.
The COVID-19 situation has served as a reminder health care service has a high human factor attached to it.
“Maybe it’s something that’s been overlooked for so long until we are in the midst of a crisis,” Lundberg said.
“It really comes down to the people that are willing to serve in the face of danger.
“And, that’s been really eye-opening to me, and I’m so appreciative of my staff being willing to step up and serve.”
