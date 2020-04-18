St. Mary High School has announced that its baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies have been moved from May 16 to July 11. The baccalaureate service will be at 5 p.m. and the graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. at the high school.
The announcement was made Thursday by Principal Doug Shelton.
This year’s St. Mary Class of 2020 consists of 24 students, St. Mary School System Director Eleanor Spry said.
“We wanted to make sure that the kids had graduation,” she said.
Spry said there is no telling what May and June will be like.
“We’re just assuming — we’re just planning — that in July, we’re going to be able to get together,” she said. “If we can’t have it in the gym because we have to socially distance and the gym can’t do it, we’ll take it to our soccer field or we’ll take it to our parking lot. We’ll do something, but we’ll have a live graduation in July.”
Spry said July 11 would be the earliest date for the ceremony.
“We have families from all over the United States that are coming,” she said. “We just wanted to set a date that everybody could plan on and put on their calendars and tell their families.”
Spry said that each year with the graduation ceremony, the school has a transition Mass, where a preschool student moves his graduation year banner from preschool to the elementary school, a fifth-grade student moves his graduation year banner from elementary school to middle school, an eighth-grader moves his graduation year banner to the high school and a senior moves his banner to an alumni banner.
That transition Mass will be incorporated into the opening Mass to be held at the beginning of the school year in the fall.
Spry said the high school prom originally set for today would also be moved to a date prior to the graduation ceremony.
“They still have to be students,” she said. “We’re looking at potential dates, and the junior class — who puts on the prom — needs to have input on that.”
Spry said the ceremonies are important to students and faculty alike.
“They do make a difference,” she said. “They are milestones, and it’s just really critical to recognize those milestones and recognize those accomplishments going forward.
“I think that, for (the senior class), it has been a great realization that, ‘Oh, my, I didn’t get to say goodbye to (art teacher) Ms. (Sue) Hein or thank you to so-and-so.’ It has caused our seniors particularly to have those thought processes of, ‘That was the end, and I didn’t get to relish the end.’ ”
