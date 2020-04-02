Someone’s dream home is being built in Marshall County.
With the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway coming up later this spring, construction is progressing nicely on the home.
The annual charity giveaway raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, allowing families to receive free treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases while handing someone the keys to a newly built home.
A groundbreaking event was held in December; the home is projected to be completed by July 10.
“We have some great progress on it so far,” St. Jude development representative Kathryn Weber told the Sun. “We just put the roof on, and it’s looking beautiful. It’s going to be a little bit different from last year’s home, and it’ll have some really exciting features.”
Located in the Hill Creek subdivision of the Sharpe community, the Dream Home will sit on roughly 2 acres of land. Built by Mitchell Construction, the house will have three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage in addition to featuring an open floor plan and a front porch.
Weber is hopeful that COVID-19 won’t keep people from supporting the foundation and, with 7,500 tickets sold for last year’s giveaway, she’s confident that Paducah and the rest of western Kentucky will continue to come through for St. Jude.
“We are staying really positive, and we know this Paducah community loves St. Jude so much. They have shown us support for so many years,” Weber added, acknowledging that this is the 15th St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in far western Kentucky. “We know that the community is going to come through for us and support St. Jude like they always do, so we’re keeping our spirits high.”
Nearly $11 million has been raised through the past 14 giveaways in the Paducah area.
“Reserving your ticket for the Paducah St. Jude Dream home ensures that no family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude whether that be from treatment, travel, housing or food,” Weber added.
The ceremonial first ticket will be bought on WPSD Local 6 on May 12. The giveaway date is Aug. 23, also broadcast on WPSD. There will be a trio of additional prizes up for grabs in the drawing.
Tickets will be $100 and will be able to be purchased online only through www.dreamhome.org, where more information about the giveaway can be found. Aside from selling the tickets exclusively online, further changes to the giveaway are unknown at this time.
