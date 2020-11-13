Squirrels have readily adapted to the urban landscape.
Squirrels are noisy if disturbed, messy, do their best to destroy anything in their way, and other than provide food for other animals and an outing for hunters, they serve no practical purpose. Squirrel-proofing anything is a lost cause. It can’t be done, but we can make it harder for them to succeed.
After two weeks of squirrels eating the best pecan mast from the oldest pecan tree on the property then dropping their leftovers on the pristine concrete porch and white columns, both look as though they were splattered with brown dye along with a thick layer of shells. War was declared.
Solutions for above: Remove the old pecan tree. Grind pecan meat into the concrete so that it appears to be a trendy porch pattern. Chlorine bleach: Apply full strength chlorine, let it sit for a few hours and scrub. Repeat as needed. The first two are options but not recommended. Bleach is so-so.
The best solution is paint for paintable surfaces including painted brick. It may take more than one coat.
Squirrels have adapted to the urban setting. They greedily eat bird seed and will chew into their feeders for access if need be. They can smell died foliage of an ornamental bulb, dig and eat half of it. Anything in a container that is edible will be destroyed in an effort to get to food.
As we enter winter, they are looking for protection which includes attics that give bedding and questionable food sources. Repair all possible entries with materials that they cannot chew through. Check gutters, eaves, and chimneys for possible entries. Repair now before the small rodents enter and are sealed in.
Poisons are effective but are not selective. Use only in closed spaces where other animals, pets and children cannot access. De-Con is for small rodents only but does desiccate the remains. For larger rodents, contact a specialist.
We still are fighting the Squirrel War, but a have a better knowledge of how to reduce damage, at least.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Continue to weed. Cut the last autumn flowers. Pull the annuals and cut perennials to the stem base. Save seed by placing a bag over seed pods, secure the bag to the stem and cut at the base. Open cold frame covers on sunny days and the temperature is over 60 degrees to avoid cooking plants and forcing new growth. Close it at night. Save time and plants by installing an automatic opener that is temperature sensitive.
• Lawn — Continue to mow leaves using mulching blades. Blow leaves into a pile to make bagging easier. Line a large plastic container with a yard bag. It is easier to bag leaves when in a rigid container. It is handy for bagging small prunings as you go. Tie the bags and put out of the container.
• Trees and shrubs — Wait until leaves have fallen from deciduous shrubs before pruning. It is easier to see what needs pruning. Check out online nurseries’ discounted plants, some include free shipping. Shopping locally lets you find the best specimen for your needs. For a sweet taste to grilled foods, cut fruit and nut tree prunings into 6-inch lengths and dry. Soak for an hour before using on the grill.
• Vegetables — Protect pumpkin decorations by wiping with peppermint or eucalyptus oil (10 parts water to 1 oil), or apple cider vinegar. To loosen garlic clove peels, press with a knife’s broad side or soak it in warm water for five minutes. To remove the smell from hands, rub them on the chrome faucet.
Tuesday (the 10th) was Forget-Me-Not Day. My apologies for missing it.
EVENTS
• Wednesdays, 10 a.m. CDT, From the Woods Today (https://forestry.ca.uky.edu/woods-today for webinar information). Contact: Reneé Williams or Billy Thomas, forestry.extension@uky.edu. Past episodes are available online.
• Nov. 11-Jan. 2, “Garden Glow,” Missouri Botanic Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis. Phone 314- 678-7442. Limited tickets and special pricing days.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.