Two Paducah men were arrested on burglary charges Thursday, as the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported the men were “squatting” at a Pool Road home.
The homeowner of a vacant home on Pool Road told them two men, later identified as Justin Campbell, 35, and Christopher Young, 48, were trespassing at the property. Deputies responded to the homeowner’s 911 call and saw the property owner holding one of the men at gunpoint. Deputies found the other male inside the residence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives and deputies found some of the property owner’s items inside Young’s backpack, according to the news release. Items inside the residence had been damaged as well as moved toward a door. Campbell’s belongings included a long pry bar, authorities said.
Young and Campbell were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. Young was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking under $500. Campbell was charged with third degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.