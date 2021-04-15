A friend looks on as Owen Aydt, 16, of Paducah, tries to land a tricky maneuver at the skate park in Noble Park earlier this week. While the sun was out in the front half of the week, slightly cooler weather is expected to return to the area. WPSD Local 6 projects a high of 63 degrees today, with a low of 43 this evening. Friday’s forecast is about the same — a high of 66 and a low of 48.
top story
Spring is in the air
- By DEREK OPERLE doperle@paducahsun.com
