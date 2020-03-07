It’s about that time.
At 2 a.m. Sunday local time, clocks around the U.S., except in Hawaii and most of Arizona, will turn forward one hour in observance of daylight saving time.
People are advised to set their clocks and watches before going to bed tonight. People who forget about the change could be an hour late to Sunday events.
Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour later on Sunday than the day before, and there will be more light in the evening as the weather gets warmer and the calendar gets closer to those long, bright summer nights.
However, people will also lose an hour of sleep Sunday, which will, in essence, be a 23-hour day, with the hour between 2 and 3 a.m. “taken out.”
Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 1.
A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
