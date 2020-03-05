The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission’s meeting Wednesday saw further discussion of the group’s plan to collaborate with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, as well as the finalization of values concerning its development of an athletic field and facility project.
As discussed at the Feb. 24 meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court, the commission intends to work with the convention center to outfit its space to host basketball and volleyball tournaments.
“Basketball and volleyball are very important to this area,” commission chair Jim Dudley told The Sun. “With the PLEX closing, they housed a lot of tournaments for those sports so it’s something that’s going to help out this community and the convention and expo center.
“It’s something that we could see rewards on pretty quickly.”
The purchase currently being eyed by the commission would consist of four portable hardwood basketball courts estimated to cost between $600,000 and $650,000.
Chris Hill, who was voted vice-chair of the commission Wednesday, is spearheading the project. He believes using the available space of the convention center is a no-brainer.
“If we spend a smaller amount of money like this rather than building a whole brand new facility, we could have very good bang for our buck,” Hill said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
The commission will present a proposal for the convention center collaboration April 25. As of Wednesday’s meeting, the group plans to purchase courts for the center to lease and maintain with the center purchasing all other needed materials — bleachers, nets, basketballs, etc. — to host the events.
Part of the lease agreement, which is still being worked out by the commission, will be expectations for the center to achieve that relate to boosting the local tourism industry by hosting tournaments.
The courts, combined with a plastic sports court gained from a donation of materials from the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, which recently purchased the Sports PLEX facility in west Paducah, would make the convention center able to hold five simultaneous basketball games or 10 volleyball matches as soon as this fall.
The sports tourism commission will be distributing several other donated items from JPEC to the Paducah Lady Storm softball organization and the convention center.
Larger tournaments could potentially be facilitated by renting plastic courts to place in the center’s inflated dome pavilion, commonly referred to as the “bubble.”
“We’re just here building this up and hopefully growing more tourism,” Dudley said. “These people aren’t just going to come and play games, they’re going to go eat and shop and it’s just going to help our community out.”
Later in the meeting, the group set three values for its future development of an athletic field and facility project: putting heads in beds; delivering a great experience, both on and off the field; and transparency/honesty.
“We want to have core values to make sure we make decisions based off what’s best for the community in interest of sports tourism,” Dudley said. “Heads in beds, for us, is very key because that’s what pays for all of this stuff. It will make whatever our future facility is self-sustaining.”
While no hard timeline is in place for the development of this project, a subcommittee of the commission is working on contract negotiations with Peck Flannery Gream Warren Inc. (PFGW) to aid in site selection and design for the facility.
Other developments included discussion of future financial planning, steps toward creating a budget for the county entity in the coming months and the altering of internal policies related to mileage reimbursement.
