Spittle is a terrible name, even for an insect.
The substance or spittle for which the insect is named is beginning to appear under leaves and along plants’ stems. The spittle is not the insect but its nursery. The spittle resembles soap suds and provides the nymphs protection. The Spruce (online gardening advice) describes it as “not really spittle. The liquid is actually secreted from the other end.” It’s a mixture of air and that secretion. The foamy spittle’s function is to shield nymphs from predators, insulate from heat and prevent dehydration.
As visible as the spittle (liquid) is, the spittle (nymph) has a soft elongated body one-fourth inches as does the adult, making both very difficult to see. The yellow and somewhat cute and transparent nymph turns green as it ages, and as an adult it resembles bird dropping for camouflage. The adults can damage the plant sucking its sap. It stunts growth, dwarfing it, and reduces vitality.
Control is simple. Spray with a jet stream of water, hand-pick, and prune out large infestations, or apply insecticidal soap before eggs are laid in late summer to winter over. Clean the garden by removing debris in the fall and till the soil. Spread diotomaceous earth (powder of fossilized algae) around the plants. Chemicals will kill and repel later infestations, but they also may kill bees.
Favored plants include strawberries, flowers such as rose and goldenrod, juniper, and pine.
Froghopper is a common name for spittle, as its face has big bulging eyes that look like a frog’s, and it can jump many times its height and length.
THINGS TO DODavid Culp, of Garden Design, has a unique method of dealing with black spot on roses. He plants annuls or perennials under the roses. The plants support the roses, prevent black spot leaves from reaching the ground and act as mulch, keeping the ground moist.
• Garden — Drink a glass of water before working in the garden and sip water every few minutes to stay hydrated. Wear head protection, sunscreen and insect repellant. Plant bronze foliage begonias in the sun, as the dark leaves screen the sun. Deadhead bulbs and remove spent iris blooms daily. Thin overgrown clumps to give more growing room and to improve air-circulation that will decrease disease.
• Lawn — Gradually raise the mower blade for zoysia grass to 2 1/2 inches by September. Let gas-powered mowers, chain saws and trimmers cool two minutes before refueling.
• Trees — Trees and shrubs may be fertilized until July. Magnolias produce more flowers when soil is moist. Water during dry periods, consistent high temperatures and windy conditions for continual flowering. Place a wire fence just inside the drip-line to contain mowed leaves. Keep moist and you will have blooms through mid-fall. Start preserving magnolia leaves and branches. Lightly crush cut branch ends and place in a container of a mix of two parts water to one part glycerin. Individual leaves can be soaked in 2-3 inches of glycerin mix for 2-6 days, remove and pat dry.
• Vegetables — Weekly apply a high nitrogen fertilizer (first number listing active ingredients) to pumpkins. When flowers bloom, change to a high phosphorus formula (second number) and potassium (third number) when fruit appears. Plant a second crop of corn and beans. Check for cucumber beetles and squash vine borers. Place a yellow container near the vine to draw the borers to it and not the vine. They are attracted to yellow. To control beetles, weekly spray Bt on the vine but not flower.
• Event — Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest’s newly opened Playcosystem, “designed in harmony with nature to provide children with open-ended, physically challenging, and unstructured play opportunities that support healthy development.” North of Elizabethtown, Interstate 65, Exit 112. Information: bernheim.org/playcosystem.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
