The city of Paducah aims to rehabilitate an aging, damaged bridge on South 24th Street this summer with the help of $192,000 in federal funds.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Paducah officials introduced an ordinance to approve a $299,726.50 construction contract with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers, for the South 24th Street bridge rehab project. It’s expected to go up for vote May 12.
“It’s over near Brooks Stadium … and it’s one of our minor streets, but it does cross Cross Creek in the area,” City Engineer Rick Murphy said. “That bridge has been in place for probably greater than 50 years and, with all the flooding that we’ve had over the years and more recently in 2018, we actually sustained some damage to the beams.”
Murphy said bridges are annually inspected by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the South 24th Street bridge has received “low ratings” over several years.
“So, as we had the flood damage, I invited FEMA to come look at the bridge and we were successful at procuring FEMA dollars to help us replace this bridge,” he said.
City documents state FEMA obligated $192,000.50 for the project based on a major disaster declaration from 2018 flooding and severe weather events. The state contributes $30,721.20, while its remaining construction, design and inspection costs will be funded by the city and Municipal Aid Program funds from state gas tax, according to documents.
The estimated total cost is roughly $338,000, including design and construction.
Murphy said the project involves removing the bridge’s deck — what people drive on — and replacing it. The bridge’s structure will also be wider to allow for sidewalks.
“We will keep what we call the abutments — the bridge abutments — and we will put a new deck down on the existing abutments to maintain what we call the hydraulic opening,” he said. “And basically, all that is, is just the opening that is the area under the bridge that allows the water to flow under it.”
Murphy explained making the bridge longer would allow more water flow to go downstream and making it smaller would lead to retaining more water upstream.
“We’re maintaining the hydraulic opening, so that when we do have those horrific rainfall events, the flooding will not be changed from one event to another,” he said.
The project is set for 120 days once the contractor gets notice to proceed, but Murphy estimated it’ll take about 40 to 45 days to complete, since part of that time is to order and receive beams for the bridge. He looks for the work to be done in late July to August.
“It’s one of the target areas that’s identified within the (Comprehensive Stormwater Master) Plan,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun. “Basically, what we’re trying to do is do anything we can to, of course, alleviate flooding and that’s one area that’s prone to flooding.”
In other business
• Mayor Brandi Harless gave an update on the Small Business Relief Fund’s second round and thanked community donors for contributions. The program was established to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s garnered more than $52,000. The fundraising goal is $100,000 and the city will match up to that amount. The funds will be used to distribute $2,000 grants to more eligible applicants.
• The commission approved a $45,000 professional services agreement with Kroll Associates for endpoint IT protection services and threat monitoring. The agreement includes incident response, remediation services and threat detection. It’ll also provide protection for 300 city computers and devices.
