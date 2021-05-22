Sound is one of the most important elements of a garden. Birds chirping, leaves rustling and water splashing all create a welcome to the garden. A relaxing and invigorating invitation.
A water feature fulfills all of the above but can be lots of work and daunting for the beginner. It does not have to be. Start small. They are ideal for patios, balconies, or a feature in a secluded garden nook. They do not require the care that an in-ground feature poses.
All that is needed is a container, garden soil, pebbles, plants and of course water. Plants must have a root system that survive in water. The container can be ceramic, plastic or wooden that will hold water and can be easily moved to an unheated garage in the winter. Container minimum is 18-24 inches deep and wide to provide plenty of space for plants and roots that spread horizontally.
The first layer in planting is bagged garden soil — not potting soil that will float to the surface — pebbles to hold plants in place and plants. Place the plant against the edge with roots facing in and 12-18 inches deep.
Fish are optional, but they will help fertilize and prevent algae growth. Water ponds have few insect problems, and they generally are controlled by goldfish, who eat the aphids. The water garden also may attract frogs, who help maintain a healthy water garden.
What plants? Water lilies that are hardy and float on the surface. There are dwarf varieties for small containers. Tropical flowers bloom just above the water level. Lilies bloom May until into autumn and some at night. Lotus adds fragrance and blooms just above the water. Other tropicals include water cannas, water poppies, and bog, floating and spider lilies.
Add some foliage plants or have an all-foliage planting of dwarf bamboo, umbrella palm and dwarf papyrus. For ease of wintering over, plant hardy perennials.
Sources: Lilypons Water Gardens (lilypons.com, 301-874-5133), Van Ness Water Gardens (vnwg.com, 909-982-2425), William Tricker, Inc. (tricker.com, 800-524-3492,). Tricker’s was established in 1892.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — For summer color, plant bulbs: calla (flower and foliage), tigridia (flowers bloom a day over a few weeks but very colorful), plus begonia, caladium, dahlia, gladioli, gloxinia, ismene and tuberose. Dig in the fall and store overwinter. It’s well worth the effort. Plant common and other milkweeds, as they are the only larval foods for Monarchs. Do not plant tropical milkweed, as its latex sap is toxic to the Monarch. Roses love moisture but not too much. As the ground dries, deep water using a soaker hose which foliage dry and greatly reduces black spot. Do not immediately prune hydrangeas after blooms fade, but before July 1. Houseplants begonia, fuschia, philodendron, sansevieria and schefflera love spending the summer outside but only filtered or full shade. Amaryllis, geranium and poinsettia like full sun.
• Trees — Keep an eye on conifers for emerging bagworms. Treat with Malathion, Orthene or Sevin. Plant ground covers around trees to prevent mowers and string weeders from damaging tree bark. Do not let vining ground covers climb the tree and keep a vegetation-free strip of 3 inches from the trunk.
• Vegetables — Plant pumpkins until June 15 for fall harvest. The smaller the variety the shorter the time until maturity. Spread organic mulch (includes grass clippings if not sprayed with herbicide) around plants. When planting tomatoes place a stake by, insert a cage around or plant next to a trellis for support. Tie with strip of panty hose — the nylon attracts electricity that releases needed nitrogen. Side dress transplants with ammonium nitrate 4-6 inches from the plant.
• Books — “Around the World in 80 Plants,” by Jonathan Drori, www.laurenceking.com, $25. Wonderful illustration accompanies each two-page description.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
