SMITHLAND — Even though anyone 50 or older in Kentucky is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, not all local vaccination sites are ready for the next phase.
The Purchase District Health Department and the Graves County Health Department will not be moving forward to this next population yet. They’re still focusing on the 1C population.
But the Pennyrile District Health Department and Caldwell Medical Center are moving on to the next phase.
Caldwell Medical Center is opening up vaccinations for all the phases. Any Kentucky resident that is 18 or older can schedule an appointment there.
Those 50 and older or 18 and older with health conditions can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pennyrile District Health Department.
They’re able to vaccinate these groups because they have an active online wait list, two types of vaccine (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and multiple vaccination sites.
At the Purchase District Health Department, they’re not moving to this phase just yet. They’re still taking appointments for the 1C population (primarily 60 and over). Director Kent Koster said they want to make sure the most vulnerable populations get the vaccine first.
“There may be pockets throughout the state, like we said before, that are ready to move into 2C,” Koster said. “And that’s great, you know. But we didn’t feel like we need to do that until we begin seeing openings in our schedule.”
Caldwell Medical Center is allowing anyone 18 or older to get vaccinated. Infection Preventionist Mandy Smiley said being a small county with multiple vaccination sites helped them advance phases.
“The accessibility to the vaccine is there,” Smiley said. “And so that should bring comfort to them ... those that are wanting to get this vaccine, wanting to receive the vaccine, it’s now available to them.”
The Purchase District and Graves County Health Departments are not sure when they’ll have appointments available for this next group.
On Mondays, the Pennyrile District Health Department will vaccinate at the Livingston Centeral High School gymnasium. On Tuesdays, vaccines will be administered at Caldwell County Health Department. On Wednesdays, they’ll move to Lee Jones Park in Lyon County.
On Thursday, vaccines will be administered at the Crittenden County Health Department. On Friday, they will take place at the Senior Citizen Center in Trigg County.
To schedule an appointment at the Caldwell Medical Center, call 270-365-0428.
