As the second round of government stimulus checks roll out, there are people nationwide and locally who are having problems getting that money.
Billy Cotham is still waiting on his stimulus check. When he checks the status of his payment, the IRS said the money has been deposited with his tax preparer, H&R Block.
Cotham said he would have appreciated a “heads up” on when the check was deposited.
“You know, you’re expecting it on the fourth,” he said, “and then you find out on the fourth that it’s gone to the wrong account. Everybody is kind of flustered and no one knows what’s going on.”
On Twitter, H&R Block said people can call if this happened to them. They say people should receive their check the same way they got their tax refund. The checks are $600 for individuals, and $1,200 for couples.
Keith Jennings, of Jennings and Associates, said those who haven’t received their payment by Jan. 15 should talk with their tax professional to get their funds on their next tax return.
“For those folks who don’t have any needs that are immediate or even intermediate,” Jennings said, “they can use this as an opportunity or building block to save money for the future. And use things like Roth IRAs or traditional IRAs to enjoy even more of a tax benefit.”
Cotham said he isn’t relying on the check. But he said it would still be nice to have.
Parents who had a baby in 2020 and didn’t receive a payment for their child can qualify for up to $1,100 in extra stimulus money this time.
