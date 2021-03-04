PRINCETON — Once a student loses contact with a school, it’s hard to get them back. That’s why education advocates are sounding the alarm about missing kids within United States school districts.
A new study reveals March 2020 may have been the last time millions of kids received a formal education. The non-profit Bellwether Education Partners found the kids most at risk are those in foster care, homeless, migrants and students with disabilities.
Caldwell County Schools interim superintendent Heath Cartwright said they must avoid losing contact at all costs.
“If we’re not getting work, and if they’re not responding to our messages and such, we’ve got a pretty short window of time before we’re taking some next steps,” he said.
The Bellwether study shows a massive scale of school students at risk of being missing from school. It includes about 12.3 million students. These students are in foster care, homeless, have disabilities, are English learners and migrant students. If just 1% of those students have not responded to schools, then about 123,000 students are not communicating with their schools. If just 25% of those students have not responded to schools, that means about 3 million students are not communicating with their schools
The Paducah Public Schools liaison to homeless students said this is a real issue.
“It’s been difficult, you know, because I can’t see students in person. Teachers can’t see students in person,” said Heather Anderson, Paducah Public School’s McKinney-Vento Liason. “They don’t always have that face to face trusted adult that they can say, ‘Hey, I’ve been staying on somebody’s couch, or, you know, we’re about to be evicted.’ ”
Cartwright said this is a statewide conversation.
“There have been lengthy conversations,” Cartwright said. “Probably has not been as many answers by any of us. Not nearly as many answers as we’d like.”
The Kentucky Department of Education said this issue is on its radar. The department require districts to report participation. Participation includes activities like students logged onto their virtual class or submitted work.
The lowest participation rate in a Kentucky school district is 74%.
The state’s policy on truancy will assist school districts from allowing students to fall through the gaps.
“School districts should treat lack of daily participation as an absence. When a student fails to participate for three or more days without excuse, the district should proceed as it would for students who failed to attend school three or more days,” said Toni Konz Tatman, the chief communications officer for the Kentucky Department of Education.
A full picture on how many students are not responding to school districts will not be available until closer to the end of the school year. It also will vary by district.
