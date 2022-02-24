For wildlife, these are tough times.
Late winter is the period when many critters are just hanging on, trying to get by until conditions become a little gentler. Wildlife is all about survival all the time, but the game of enduring is more challenging at this time of year.
Indeed, a good many creatures don’t make it through this season. A collection of conditions mounts up to take a toll on many animals and birds in late winter. Critters are always at risk, but life is even more tenuous nowadays.
Right now is not necessarily the coldest time of winter. On average, that is more like late January. Nevertheless, the very last days of February and the first days of March can be quite low on the temperature chart. It is still winter officially and the weather has every right to be frigid.
It isn’t always just about temperatures, however. Frozen precipitation, even when temperatures are not quite crazy cold, can be even more oppressive on wildlife.
If it is cold enough to keep snow on the ground, the white stuff does more than just look scenic. It covers food sources and makes it difficult for much of the wildlife the feed themselves. Fluffy snow is inconvenient enough for birds and critter. Hard crusted snow and ice really lock up the food supply.
Anybody that keeps a bird feeder filled with seeds out there in the winter months can see the differences first-hand. A regular clientele of such as sunflower seeds will develop anytime the feeder is filled and offered. Let a snow hit the ground, however, and new customers for the feed gather from all around the countryside. As soon as natural food sources are denied, demand for the gratis bird vittles skyrockets.
By late winter, natural food sources are growing thin even when there is nothing frozen to deny them to needy wild diners. Until springlike weather or the increase in the photo period (daily length of sunlight) increases enough to bring new growth into the food chain, the pickings get progressively slimmer.
A perfect example is one of the Kentucky game species that may be hunted very late into the season. Squirrels support a traditional hunting season that lasts from late summer until, well, Monday. The regular season opens the third week of August and runs through the last day of February. (And that doesn’t even include a month of hunting in a late spring season.)
Despite the opportunities to hunt squirrels more than any game species, hunter harvest is insignificant to squirrel populations. Specific to squirrels, the main factor in their population bounty or scarcity is the extent of the annual mast or nut crop, most pertinently acorns.
In years when acorn crops boom, squirrel numbers increase with new litters of young (twice a year), and those numbers linger longer, more surviving through winter because cached and buried acorns sustain the limb-leaping rodents.
In years when only modest acorn crops occur, and especially when acorn yields are skimpy, the food that fuels the squirrels largely plays out before another growth season comes along to offer other options.
Some of those die from a lack of calories. As nature does business, many keep scuffling in a weakened, desperate condition and become more vulnerable to predators. Their lack of food increases the likelihood that they become food.
(Predators, too, find winter tough. As numbers of prey species decline, hunting can grow less productive. Hunger sits no better in the belly of a meat-eater than it does a vegetarian.)
Having witnessed the progression of the woods from summer into mid-winter as a persistent deer hunter might, the declining acorn supply’s effect on squirrels is obvious. In early September, squirrels seem to be everywhere. As the season wears on, especially in years of fewer acorns, they gradually grow relatively scarce.
That’s why hunting seasons for squirrels and other species with highly variable populations end when they do. There are “surplus” numbers of the critters in late summer and fall, and hunter harvest from this abundance has little or no impact. However, after the lean time of late winter arrives, even relatively small hunter harvest could begin to tap into residual animal stocks that are needed to replenish their population with spring reproduction.
Another lean time factor in the literal sense is that most species of wildlife tend to build fat reserves spring through fall, then supplement their nourishment in the winter by drawing from their stored-as-fat calories.
This is accentuated in true hibernating species like groundhogs, that sometimes pack an additional 50 percent of their body weight on as fat before they turn in for a long seasonal slumber in late fall. They awake occasionally through winter but remain in deep sleep with very low metabolism most of the season.
Even so, going weeks or months without eating, a hibernator like the groundhog may lose that half of its body weight and gets back rather skinny before new greenery sprouts and it is time to emerge and gorge again. Some that lack the necessary fat reserves just die in their sleep.
Sometimes we humans feel overly gray and despondent after seemingly endless weeks of winter. Spring often feels slow in coming, but wildlife probably handle it better than we do, particularly since it is their very survival, not just their mood that is being tested.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
