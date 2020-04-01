Corbin Snardon has been named the assistant principal of the Paducah Innovation Hub, which is scheduled to open for classes Aug. 11.
He will be working with Principal Steve Ybarzabal, who was named principal of the Paducah Area Technical Center last September.
Snardon, 31, is currently the interim assistant principal at Paducah Middle School. The Trenton native came to Paducah in 2011 and began teaching at the middle school the same year after receiving his bachelor’s degree in social studies from Western Kentucky University.
At Paducah Middle, Snardon taught sixth-grade geography and eighth-grade history. He served on the school’s site-based decision-making council for five years and was a facilitator for the School Lighthouse Leadership Team for two years.
He was a finalist for Ashland Inc. Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2015.
The Innovation Hub will replace the Technical Center, where students learned workforce skills including welding, automotive technology and electricity, but will also provide classes in coding, robotics, art, engineering and more.
“The Innovation Hub is the nexus for everything that’s going on in Paducah city schools,” Snardon said. “I’m very excited and very happy to be a part of it, helping to get our workforce ready.
“(The Innovation Hub) won’t just be the trade skills classes, but we’re going to have opportunities for coding, for robotics — it’s going to be a very creative, very innovative place.”
In 2017, Snardon transitioned to Title I counselor for the Paducah Independent School District, where he was responsible for the oversight of the federal Title I funding for the district, including budgeting, assisting schools with Title I programs and assistance with students who qualified for Title I services.
He served as interim assistant principal for Paducah Middle School for this school year.
Snardon currently serves as second vice president and education chairman for the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP. He was named NAACP Member of the Year in 2018.
He is also a Democratic candidate this year for the District 3 seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“We are excited to add someone of Corbin’s quality to our leadership team at the Paducah Innovation Hub,” Superintendent Donald Shively said. “He’s passionate about reaching students and dedicated to making our community a better place to live and work. We look forward to seeing what he will accomplish on behalf of our students at the Innovation Hub.”
Snardon will continue as interim assistant principal at Paducah Middle for the remainder of the school year, and will begin his work with the Innovation Hub on July 1.
