Paducah’s Small Business Relief Fund has raised more than $58,000 in donations, and the city plans to start distributing another wave of grants Friday to “non-essential” businesses affected by COVID-19.
“Round 2 will be awarding 50 small businesses $2,000 grants,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“We have been able to do that because of a lot of generous contributions from our community, from individuals, from local businesses. We’ve tried to announce them as they’ve come in.”
The relief fund generated $58,646 in donations as of Wednesday, Community Foundation of West Kentucky CEO Tony Watkins reported, and that totals $117,292 with the city’s dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
City officials authorized up to $100,000 in matching funds for community donations, which follows its first round of $150,000 in city grant funding. In Round 1, 75 grants were distributed in late April and early May to eligible recipients after 305 businesses applied for funding.
The second round of 50 grants is planned to go out Friday, using that same pool of applicants. City officials expect the grant awardee list will be published on the city’s website.
“We will be getting those grants out hopefully (Friday),” Harless said. “There’s a lot of work that has to go in on the back end. Our team has to input a lot of data to make sure those checks get sent out. We also want to make sure the small businesses understand what we’re going to be requesting from them when they get their funds. They’re going to need to prove what they spent the money on.”
Harless said the city’s goal is to continue raising funds to meet the $100,000 goal, or $200,000 with matching funds.
“We do have some potential larger donors that are still looking at possibly donating, so hopefully those will come through and we will get to that $100,000 goal sooner than later,” she added.
The relief fund’s first round of 75 recipients featured a variety of Paducah restaurants, bars, shops, studios and other establishments, including Branch Out Foods and Paducah Beer Werks.
Branch Out, a vegan restaurant at 713 Kentucky Ave., used its grant money to help with rent expenses, co-owner Daniel Dodd said.
The first few weeks of the COVID-19 situation were “pretty rough,” as he thinks everyone was figuring out what was going to happen. Dodd said Branch Out bounced back. It’s not where it was before, but business is only down “like 20%” compared to what it used to be.
“It helped ease a little bit of stress within those first few weeks of just not knowing how things were going to go,” Dodd told The Sun. “It helped knowing that our rent was going to be mostly paid from that.”
Meanwhile, Paducah Beer Werks owner Todd Blume said the $2,000 grant will help his business at 301 N. Fourth St. be “ahead of the curve” when it fully opens back up.
“The city didn’t have to do that, but they’re in such a good position and they have been for a while since I can remember,” Blume said, noting it gave the city an opportunity to help businesses that fuel the city.
“If they can use that money to help us, it’s going to come back to them tenfold because it’s going to keep us open and it’s going to keep us running and keep the city running.”
Visit paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information for further information about the relief fund, grant recipients and frequently asked questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.