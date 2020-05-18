Family, friends and neighbors of C.D. McCord are mourning the McCracken County special education teacher’s death last week, and community members have been moved to organize events in her honor.
Brandy Key, owner of Paducah’s CrossFit Dig Deep and a friend of both C.D. and her son JR, is planning a Love Like C.D. Virtual 5K.
“(JR) had a group of friends that came together wanting to try to help raise money for him during this time,” Key told The Sun. “We thought what better way than doing something for the community that would be positive and share some of the energy that C.D. brought to the community.”
The 5K — which can be run anytime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and midnight Sunday — serves as a memorial and raises money for McCord’s family. A minimum $10 donation is required to participate and participants can map their route on the Strava mobile phone application.
More information can be found on the Love Like C.D. Facebook event page and donations can be given via www.gofundme.com/f/cd-mccord-family-memorial-fund. As of Sunday afternoon, $8,817 had been collected, surpassing the initial $7,500 goal.
“This community really loves C.D. and her family and they’re really getting behind this,” Key said. “I don’t know anybody who cared more about the people in the city of Paducah than C.D. She was an awesome person.
“Losing C.D. is a tragedy for this community and we’re all just trying to do the only thing we know to do, which is try to give back to her family and honor her in some positive way.”
Natalie Krupansky lives in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood and regularly saw McCord walking her dog around the area. She thought a community dog walk in her memory would make a great memorial.
“Honestly, I know a lot of people who knew her a lot better than I did, but I could also tell something needed to be done. Anyone who knew her knew she loved her dogs,” Krupansky said. “It seems like an appropriate way to remember her and her love for all things, dogs and people.”
The dog walk will take place Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m. with a moment of silence at the roundabout on Fountain Avenue before going down Madison Street, turning on Harahan Street and traveling up Harrison Street back to the park. Participants are asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and have all dogs on leashes.
Additionally, a C.D. McCord Special Education Teacher Scholarship has been established through the Paducah Public Schools Foundation as an annual scholarship for a Paducah Tilghman High School graduate interested in the special education field.
Contributions to the fund can be made by sending a donation to the Paducah Public Schools Foundation at P.O. Box 2550, Paducah, KY 42002-2550.
An obituary for McCord in Sunday’s edition announced that her funeral service would be private. However, a mobile visitation and celebration of life is planned for 11:45 a.m. today. To participate, go to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building D parking lot off of Clinton Road. All participants will remain in their vehicles during the visitation.
