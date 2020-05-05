SkyWest Airlines’ jet service out of Paducah has been reduced to one daily flight as part of a U.S. Department of Transportation plan addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Essential Air Service carriers.
The EAS program subsidizes service to rural airports like Barkley Regional Airport that would otherwise operate at a loss. SkyWest had been providing twice-daily round-trip flights between Barkley and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport since 2010.
Last week, the Department of Transportation issued a notice to all EAS carriers indicating how they could adjust their schedules and seek compensation due to the significant reduction in passenger demand and the financial impact on air carriers.
The department’s plan authorizes payment of 50% of the contracted per-flight subsidy for flights that are not operated. The plan is retroactive to March 1, and in effect until June 30.
SkyWest, based in St. George, Utah, provides service to Paducah under the United Express banner.
“SkyWest is adjusting its schedule to one flight a day,” said Dennis Rouleau, Barkley executive director. “So, essentially they get a subsidy-and-a-half to provide that single flight until June 30.”
Through May, the SkyWest flight will depart from Barkley Regional at 1 p.m. daily. The 50-seat jet will arrive in Paducah (from Chicago) each day at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Rouleau is hopeful that in June the one-a-day flight could be scheduled to leave Paducah just after 6 a.m. and return to Paducah around 8 p.m. so passengers could go to Chicago and back in the same day.
The Department of Transportation plan demonstrates the need to continue the EAS program but also recognizes the overall impact COVID-19 has had on the entire aviation industry, Rouleau said.
“They recognize there’s not many people flying and that the fees that are collected that support EAS are down as well,” he said.
“Traffic is down worldwide 95-96%. So, they just decided to cut back on the Essential Air Service as well since there’s sometimes nobody on the plane.”
Even with the reduction in service related to COVID-19, the airport director said Paducah is fortunate to have the EAS program available.
In a somewhat related move last week, the Barkley Airport Authority board agreed to defer 25% of SkyWest’s landing fees and rent for the next 90 days.
“It’s not an abatement, not a rebate, it’s a deferment to be paid back by the end of the calendar year,” Rouleau said.
