MAYFIELD — They got their lists and even checked them twice. They haven’t found anyone naughty, so that’s pretty nice. Kentucky State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers went to town to make Christmas a tad bit brighter for several boys and girls in the Post 1 region.
For the annual KSP “Shop with a Cop” program, troopers with Post 1 in Graves County, personnel with Mayfield Police Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, their family members and volunteers got their assignments Wednesday evening and perused Mayfield’s Walmart aisles to collect wish list items for 50 children in the post’s 11-county area of Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, McCracken, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg counties.
Thursday, the haul was divided and distributed during a special drive-thru event at Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield.
Typically, according to Trooper Adam Jones, Shop with a Cop starts off with children, selected through school family resource offices, and their families eating with law enforcement and meeting Santa Claus before shopping for both wanted and needed Christmas gifts. Due to the pandemic, though, the two-decades-old process had to be altered.
“There was discussion back a few months ago about not being able to do it because of COVID and different situations that causes, but several posts around the state were able to do it and we’ve been successful providing Christmas to families who desperately need it, especially during his year,” Jones said. “We’ve been able to continue the tradition and we’re happy and excited to be able to do it again this year, even if things aren’t normal.”
Jones said Shop with a Cop’s numbers were less than what they typically would serve. Last year, troopers and officers made separate trips with groups of children due to so many families being eligible and selected to participate. This year, no children were allowed to take part in the shopping.
“This year, due to things we couldn’t control, we had to scale it down,” he added.
Even the pizza dinner was eliminated, which Jones said offers a time when law enforcement, kids and their families can sit down and talk.
“There’s more to it than just eating pizza,” he explained. “It’s an interaction and a chance to speak, not only to the kids but to their parents, as well.”
Jones did say that as an alternative, troopers were also to shop for meal items that were to be distributed to families Thursday during the Shop with a Cop pick-up at Northside Baptist.
Whether in person or having to stay socially distanced, the program’s focus is to spread some joy to children who may otherwise have a sparse holiday along with building relations to show police in a more positive light.
“They get to see us on a human level and see us away from situations that are always talked about on the news and see us as simply people in uniform and not law enforcement arresting people or pulling people over and writing tickets,” Jones said. “On the other hand for us as law enforcement officers in a profession that often sees the worst of society, it gives us an opportunity to see the best that we don’t often see; the best part that is often hidden by evil and the downside of real life.
“It gives us the chance to come together as a community for their community,” he added. “We have troopers all over our post district coming together to help people from their own communities during a time that’s supposed to be full of cheer and happiness and joy but where some of these families don’t often get to see this.”
