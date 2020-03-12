Shift changes, crime drops highlight PPD report

A reduction in most crime categories and the addition of 10-hour shifts highlight the Paducah Police Department’s 2019 annual report.
Chief Brian Laird, in his first year overseeing the department, said police had previously discussed adding the option of longer shifts for officers who preferred to work a four-day week, and said the results have been positive.
“We wanted to make sure that we did something that was good for the employees, but also was good for the department and the city,” Laird said.
The altered shifts have allowed the department to stagger its active personnel in line with peak call times, with on-duty officers increasing until early evening, then decreasing during the overnight hours.
“The officers loved it. It benefited the community,” said Laird of the program, now in its ninth month.
He also drew attention to the crime statistics, which show a decrease or no change in every category except larceny-theft, simple assault and drug violations.
In particular, reports of violent crimes decreased 14%, from 113 to 97 reports, while burglaries and thefts from automobiles decreased by 15.5% and 24.5%, respectively.
Simple assaults, classified as a less serious Part 2 crime, increased from 561 to 624, while larceny-thefts increased from 993 to 1,065.
Drug violation reports increased by four, with 739 reports in 2019 compared with 735 in 2018.
Laird said he believed some of the crime increase could be attributed to proactive community-oriented policing.
Officers initiated more than 6,000 community contacts not related to crime enforcement, Laird said.
“These are non-enforcement actions. These are getting out at the schools to talk with kids. This is making business contacts,” Laird said.
He hopes this year to fully staff the department, which has been hit hard by retirements in recent years, and said he was able to work with the Human Resources department to streamline the hiring process.
“It used to take almost six months to get through the process. Now we’re looking at a couple months,” Laird said.
He said he considers Paducah a “very safe” community, and pointed out that the daily volume of people in the city is far higher than the city’s on-paper residents.
He said looking forward, his main objective is “to make sure that Paducah’s a safe place for our citizens and our visitors.”
