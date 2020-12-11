McCracken County deputies arrested a man with an outstanding warrant after a car chase Thursday.
Around 11:15 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were assisting Kentucky State Police in locating Edwin R. Draffen Jr., 43, at a business on Old U.S. 45 South. Draffen had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Hickman Circuit Court for failing to appear on multiple felony drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the search, the sheriff’s office said, law enforcement saw Draffen driving a vehicle in the parking lot and ordered him to stop. Draffen began to elude law enforcement by speeding and almost striking a state police detective, the sheriff’s office continued. Draffen then exited the parking lot, traveling south on Old US 45. Draffen continued to elude deputies at a high rate of speed until deputies no longer could see him.
Deputies found Draffen and his vehicle at the dead end of Jerry Don Court. At that time, Draffen fled from deputies on foot through a wooded area before deputies caught him, the sheriff’s office said.
Draffen was charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater, operating motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license, first degree fleeing and evading on foot, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
In addition, state police served Draffen with the outstanding warrant.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.