The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Paducah man.
Joseph L. Owen, 35, is wanted for multiple thefts in McCracken County, including the theft of a motor vehicle as well as the theft of tools from a work truck, the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information as to Owen’s whereabouts, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office by telephone at 270-444-4719 or via Facebook. Any information provided will remain anonymous.
