The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several thefts that occurred between the 3000 and 9000 block of Old Mayfield Road that occurred during the overnight hours of Saturday.
Multiple reports have been taken where suspects entered vehicles parked at residences and removed items.
The accompanying photo was pulled from video showing what appears to be two white males wearing hooded sweatshirts, jeans and face masks. While of poor quality, the sheriff’s office is looking for any information that may be used to help identify the suspect.
The investigation has also shown that the suspects may be utilizing an electronic device to assist in gaining entry into locked vehicles.
If anyone has information regarding these thefts, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page or your local law enforcement agency. Information may also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by testing WKY and your tip to 547411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department would also like to warn residents once more about leaving valuable items in your vehicle. Please remove all valuable items (money, firearms, electronics, prescription medication) from your vehicles and secure them inside of your residence.
