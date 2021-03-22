The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department requests the public’s assistance in a burglary investigation.
On March 6 at about 11 p.m., an unidentified male unlawfully entered a barn located at 6701 Houser Road, the sheriff's office reported. The suspect can be seen on trail cam pictures carrying items out of the barn. The suspect appears to be a white male with short hair and a medium build.
If anyone has information about this burglary investigation, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.
