The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Paducah man after receiving a report Monday about a man who suffered a stab wound.
Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a local hospital and learned a 24-year-old man had been stabbed. His wound was “incapacitating in nature,” according to a news release. Deputies learned the victim was allegedly stabbed by a man at a Farley-area home.
Detectives responded and identified 26-year-old Zachary A. Bonn, of Paducah, as a suspect, the release stated.
Detectives request the public’s help in finding Bonn, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s believed he has a short beard and short hair, but Bonn has been known to shave his head.
The release also said Bonn has a scar on the left side of his head.
If anyone has information about Bonn’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office or a local law enforcement agency. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 270-444-4719, while Crime Stoppers is 270-444-TELL.
The sheriff’s office said Bonn is considered to be armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.