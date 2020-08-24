McCracken County deputies arrested a Paducah man Monday after he allegedly fired a weapon several times at five people during a dispute.
According to the sheriff's office, they learned around 10:30 a.m. Monday that multiple people had fled a residence after shots had been fired near the 2300 block of Hovekamp Road.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man — later identified as Jackey D. Edmonds, 51 — had allegedly shot at several people after he had consumed a controlled substance. Deputies were told that the man was still inside the residence and was armed with a handgun. Hovekamp Road near Husbands Road was blocked for a short time during the brief standoff. After about 15 minutes, a deputy trained in hostage negotiations coaxed Edmonds out of the house, and he was taken into custody.
Witnesses told detectives that Edmonds had smoked “spice” earlier in the day. No one was injured during the shooting.
Edmonds was charged with five counts of wanton endangerment, first degree.
During the course of the investigation, two of the witnesses were found to have outstanding warrants. Nancy B. Harper, 29, of Paducah, was arrested on an outstanding Marshall County warrant for failure to appear on underlying drug charges. Bobby G. Woodall, 31, of Paducah, was charged with probation violation on underlying drug and bail jumping charges.
Detectives allegedly found a .380 caliber Cobra pistol at the residence, and also allegedly found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, spice and drug paraphernalia. Detectives charged Pamela D. Wright, 49, of Paducah, on methamphetamine, spice and drug paraphernalia-related charges. Wright was cited to court due to medical issues.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by the Paducah Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.
