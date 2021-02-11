Livingston County authorities arrested a Grand Rivers man Tuesday after they said he entered a home and tried to remove flooring.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said a female caller Tuesday evening told them a man she did not know — later identified as Christopher A. Ford, 52 — entered her home, went to a rear room and began to attempt to remove flooring. Ford allegedly told the resident he used to live in the home and had left something there when he moved and that he was going to retrieve the items.
After being confronted by the resident, Ford left but said he would be back, authorities said. Ford was encountered a short time later by Deputy Jeremy Hillyard. Hillyard interviewed Ford and placed him under arrest.
Ford was charged with burglary, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Hillyard was assisted by Kentucky State Police.
