The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people on felony drug offenses Thursday in McCracken County and is still searching for two additional people.
Last October, McCracken County sheriff’s detectives conducted a drug investigation that revealed Phil Tucker was selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine. Tucker was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury for trafficking in methamphetamine. At the time of the indictment, Tucker was on felony parole for eight prior convictions for drug trafficking. Tucker had absconded parole and a parole violation warrant had also been issued for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.
On Feb. 18, detectives and deputy U.S. Marshals were conducting surveillance on a Paducah residence located at 618 Linden St. when Tucker was seen leaving the residence. Deputies stopped and arrested Tucker on the outstanding warrants and obtained a search warrant for the residence. During a search of the residence, detectives said they seized a loaded 9mm handgun, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, 590 ecstasy pills, 17 suspected Fentanyl pills and over 350 grams synthetic marijuana. Tucker is a convicted felon and is unable to lawfully possess a handgun, the sheriff's office said.
Also on Feb. 18, Deputy Kenny Baldwin conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Deantonio McGee, 36, and Katrina Dillworth, 24. During the stop, Baldwin could smell a strong odor marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw marijuana in plain view, the sheriff's office said. During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and digital scales with methamphetamine residue were located. During a search of Dillworth, Baldwin seized more than 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said. Deputies believe both McGee and Dillworth were involved in the trafficking. Both were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Later the same evening, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at 1105 Oaks Road in McCracken County. Five adults — Racheal Land, Darrell Franklin, Beatrice Ford, Matthew Robertson, and John Tucker — were at the residence during the search warrant service. All five were arrested after a search of the residence revealed methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives are currently seeking Misty Henderson and Sierra Scott, both of Paducah. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the two females on drug charges related to Thursday’s search warrants. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henderson or Scott is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and DEA Paducah.
