Local authorities, with the help of out-of-state and federal agencies, arrested a McCracken County man whom they say exchanged “illicit images” with two 14-year-olds.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation after receiving information from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio that they had an underage victim that had been exchanging illicit images with a local man.
Detective Sarah Martin, acting on information received from the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office, obtained a search warrant to seize electronic devices from Zachary Roach, 21, of McCracken County. The sheriff’s office said Martin identified two 14-year-olds from the seized devices, one from the information received from the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office and another in Mississippi. Authorities believe Roach was sending and receiving illicit images and videos with both minors.
Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations assisted McCracken detectives in identifying, locating and speaking with the teen from Mississippi.
Roach was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), six counts of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure minor reference to sexual offense (Class D felony), one count of use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance (Class B felony), four counts of distribution of obscene matter (Class A misdemeanor), and one count of promoting a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance (Class B felony).
