Graves County authorities on Friday evening reported the discovery of skeletal remains near Sedalia.
Sheriff Jon Hayden reported that he was notified Thursday afternoon "of the possible discovery of human skeletal remains in a rural area just north of the Sedalia community."
Hayden said Graves deputies and detectives responded to an area on Love Lane and confirmed the reported discovery. The Graves County coroner's office was contacted and also responded to the scene.
The remains were located in a wooded area. The scene was secured and held until the investigation at the scene was completed and the recovery of evidence concluded around 8 p.m. Friday, Hayden reported.
The remains appear to have been 2 to 3 years old, and belonging to an adult, Hayden said. An autopsy and examination are planned to be performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in an attempt to determine the identity of the deceased as well as manner of death.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Coroner’s Office, and the University of Tennessee Knoxville Anthropology Center, who contracts with the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.
