A Calloway County man was cited Friday after police say he injured himself after jumping out of a window while trying to flee.
Sheriff Nicky Knight reported that at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a residence on Hills Hollow Road in the Western Shores community for a report of an unwanted subject — later identified as Scott Okeefe, 60, of Murray — at that residence. Prior to the arrival of deputies, Okeefe left the Hills Hollow Road residence.
Deputies obtained information and evidence which led them to locating Okeefe inside a residence on Haynes Cemetery Road. Attempts to get Okeefe to come out of the residence were unsuccessful for approximately 2 hours, the sheriff said.
At about 9:15 a.m., Okeefe jumped out of a second story window. He sustained serious injuries during the fall, the sheriff reported, and was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services. Shortly thereafter, Okeefe was transferred to an out of state medical facility for further treatment.
Okeefe was charged with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, resisting arrest, second degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Due to his medical needs, Knight said, Okeefe was cited and released to medical personnel.
