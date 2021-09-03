Sheila Deylenn Pearson, 55, of Paducah, passed
away at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville
She is survived
by one daughter, Shannon Pearson; three sons, Steven & Michael Pearson; and Chris Wells; four brothers, Tommy Pearson, James (Kerry) Shafer,
Wayne Shafer and Jerry Shafer; two sisters, Jayne (Chris) Hawkins, Brenda Shafer; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Tommy Pearson and Anita Stephens.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Josh Baker and Chris Hawkins officiating. There will be no burial.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
