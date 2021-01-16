HARRISBURG, Ill. — The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at many of its campgrounds on special days throughout 2021 as part of the federal land management fee-free program, the agency said this week.
“These fee-free days are our way of thanking our many visitors, but also to encourage people to visit the Shawnee (National Forest) and other public lands,” acting Forest Supervisor Michael Crump said.
Shawnee National Forest campgrounds included in the fee waiver are Garden of the Gods, Pounds Hollow, Camp Cadiz, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek.
Concessionaire operated campgrounds are not included in the fee waiver.
2021 Fee- Free Days are:
• Monday (Jan. 18): Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the legacy of the civil rights leader and encourages Americans to participate in the MLK Day of Service.
• Feb. 15: Presidents’ Day honors our nation’s presidents with particular attention commemorating former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
• June 12: National Get Outdoors Day (www.nationalgetoutdoorsday.org) is a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourages healthy, outdoor activities.
• Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day (www.publiclandsday.org) is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.
• Nov. 11: Veterans Day commemorates the end of World War I and pays tribute to all military heroes past and present.
The fee-free program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
