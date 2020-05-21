ULLIN, Ill. — The Shawnee Community College Practical Nursing Program has recently extended the deadline for admission for the upcoming semester, which begins June 1.
“In the face of the increasing demands placed on the medical community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to fill every available seat for our nursing program,” SCC Director of Nursing Dr. Connie Drury said. “We have a limited number of open slots, however, by extending our deadline, we can ensure we are doing our part to help fill the current need.”
Interested applicants for the nursing program are encouraged to visit the college website to review admission requirements and obtain an application packet. The information can be located by visiting https://www.shawneecc.edu/ and is listed under the allied health heading. For questions regarding the application process, contact Drury at conniedr@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.