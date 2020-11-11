A section of the Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop/South Fourth Street in Paducah was restricted to one-lane much of the day Tuesday to allow an emergency sewer line repair. However, it will be closed most of the day on Wednesday.
A Joint Sewer Agency (JSA) crew will be back at this site along the eastbound lanes of the I-24 Downtown Business Loop/South Fourth Street near the Clark Street intersection on Wednesday. This is the one-way section outbound from the downtown area to Paducah's Southside.
On Wednesday, the roadway will again be closed to allow sewer line repairs to be completed and the excavation to be backfilled. The excavation will then be covered with a concrete cap that will require several hours to cure.
JSA anticipates one-lane traffic can be restored sometime during the late-afternoon hours on Wednesday.
